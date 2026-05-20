CASTRO IN THE CROSSHAIRS! US Set to Unseal Charges Over 1996 Plane Tragedy as Pressure Mounts on Havana

CASTRO IN THE CROSSHAIRS! 🇺🇸⚖️🇨🇺

US Set to Unseal Charges Over 1996 Plane Tragedy as Pressure Mounts on Havana

Former Cuban president Raúl Castro, 94, is reportedly facing a dramatic legal showdown as the US Justice Department prepares to unseal criminal charges linked to the 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue civilian aircraft that killed four Miami-based Cuban exiles. The former Cuban leader, brother of Fidel Castro, served as Cuba’s president from 2008 to 2018 but was defence minister at the time of the deadly incident.

Senior US officials are expected in Miami for the announcement, signalling Washington’s hardening stance toward Havana. The move comes amid tightening sanctions and renewed diplomatic pressure on Cuba.

The indictment, if formally approved and unsealed, would mark one of the most explosive legal and political escalations between the United States and Cuba in decades reviving Cold War-era tensions nearly 30 years after the controversial shootdown.