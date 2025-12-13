CCC rallies citizens against Mnangagwa’s term extension

The Jameson Timba-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has called on Zimbabweans and key national institutions to reject Zanu-PF’s plan to amend the Constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office by two years.

Zanu-PF resolved at its October annual conference to prolong Mnangagwa’s tenure from 2028 to 2030, and directed Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi – who also serves as the party’s secretary for legal affairs – to begin formal processes to effect the amendment. Party commissar Munyaradzi Machacha said last week that Ziyambi was finalising the draft changes, which are expected to be gazetted soon.

Machacha also disclosed that the ruling party plans to avoid a referendum and instead push the amendments through Parliament, where it enjoys a two-thirds majority.

The CCC faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu has previously signalled support for Zanu-PF’s 2030 agenda, a position seen as reinforcing the ruling party’s strategy.



However, the Timba-led formation has taken a hard line, condemning the proposed amendment as unconstitutional and dangerous.

In a strongly worded statement, Timba said any Member of Parliament who supports the term-extension amendment would be “complicit in dismantling term limits” and must be held accountable by voters.

“To constitutional bodies, churches, labour, business and civil society: This is the time to speak clearly,” he said.

“Silence in the face of an attempted constitutional coup is complicity. The Constitution is the last shield between citizens and raw, unconstrained power.”

Timba warned that altering term limits would undermine democratic safeguards and set a precedent for authoritarian governance.

The opposition leader appealed to the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), urging them to defend democratic standards in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe cannot preach democracy abroad while dismantling it at home,” Timba said.

“The region must insist that term limits and regular elections – the very standards set in Sadc and AU instruments – are respected in practice, not only on paper.”

He argued that the Constitution should be seen as the foundation of national stability, not an obstacle to political continuity.

“Those telling you that this is for stability are hiding behind a finger,” he added. “They fear an informed, organised citizenry that stands by its supreme law. We ended one-man rule once before. We must not allow it to return through the back door of a fraudulent ‘technical amendment’.”

President Mnangagwa has previously distanced himself from the 2030 agenda, stating that he has no interest in extending his stay in office. Timba insisted that this alone was insufficient.

“You must publicly and unequivocally reject any amendment designed to benefit your tenure and affirm that elections will be held in 2028 as required by law,” he said.

The debate over the proposed constitutional amendment has heightened political tensions, with civil society groups, opposition parties and legal experts warning that the move would erode democratic accountability and undermine Zimbabwe’s constitutional order.-Newsday