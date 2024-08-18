CCTV was ‘faulty’ during August 2023 KKIA gold ‘scandal’

A JUDGE heard yesterday that during the infamous thwarted gold scandal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) on August 13, 2024, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) had “a problem” at the airport.

A detective chief inspector who was part of the investigations team of an alleged aggravated robbery testified that he never viewed the CCTV during investigations.

Arnold Kawangu said this during trial in a case businessman Sederick Kasanda, alias King Shad, is charged with aggravated robbery involving US$5milllion.

Allegations are that on August 13, 2023, in Lusaka, Kasanda, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and whilst armed with an offensive weapon namely a firearm, stole US$5,000,000 from Micheal Adel Michel Botros.

The incident happened at KKIA where law enforcers also impounded a plane that was carrying some Egyptians.

During trial yesterday, Mr Kawangu narrated that he was given a docket of aggravated robbery in which Mr Botros was a complainant.

He said the Egyptian complained that Kasanda and others, while armed with pistols, snatched his bag containing US$5million.

During cross examination, defence lawyer Clement Andeleki asked Mr Kawangu if he had sight of the CCTV since the airport is covered with the surveillance.

In response, the witness who works at KKIA police station said no.

“Why didn’t you bother to ask for the CCTV footage?”, Mr Andeleki asked.

“Because during the interviews, I came to learn that there was a problem with the CCTV at the airport during this incident” Mr Kawangu said.

Asked if he saw the pistols allegedly used in the robbery, the officer said no.

“So, if there were no pistols, how do you charge a person with aggravated robbery?” Mr Andeleki asked the witness responded that “I based it on what I saw in the docket”.

Asked to confirm that there is no complaint to date for aggravated robbery at KKIA police from Mr Botros, Mr Kawangu admitted.

“As a police officer with 18 years experience, is it normal for you to take up a case with no complaint?” Mr Andeleki asked.

“It’s not normal,” Mr Kawangu responded.

The court also heard that Mr Kawangu never went to the crime scene, a private hangar, where the alleged aggravated robbery happened.

“Is that normal for you to fail to go to a scene of crime where US$5million was alleged to have been stolen?” Mr Andeleki asked as the police officer said ” It’s not normal”

(Mwebantu, Saturday, August 17th, 2024)