CDF FUELS DEVELOPMENT BOOM IN KALOMO CENTRAL – MP HARRY KAMBONI SHOWCASES UPND SUCCESS STORY





July 16, 2025 | Lusaka



UPND Member of Parliament for Kalomo Central, Harry Kamboni, has hailed the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a game-changer, highlighting its transformative impact under the UPND government.





Addressing the media at Anderson Kambela Mazoka House, Mr. Kamboni said the successful implementation of CDF-funded projects has brought tangible improvements to the lives of Kalomo residents.





He pointed to major achievements in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and economic empowerment, all made possible through strategic deployment of CDF resources.





Mr Kamboni has also encouraged Zambians to appreciate government’s efforts and support the UPND in the 2026 elections to continue the development trajectory.





Mr Kamboni said once the government is appreciated and UPND supported by Zambians a lot will be done for the benefits of all Zambians.





He said in Kalomo key Development Projects have taken place such as support for over 900 students through bursaries, construction of classroom blocks, laboratories, and provision of desks.





Mr Kamboni highlighted various development projects undertaken by government in the constituency when he addressed the media at Anderson Kambela Mazoka House this morning.





And Mr Kamboni said Kalomo has benefited a lot through CDF in infrastructure saying roads have been paved, installation of streetlights in Kalomo town, construction of dams (like the Kalonda Dam worth K4.2 million), and bridges (like Munkolo Bridge).

“In the healthcare sector, Kalomo has benefited in the construction and renovation of clinics, maternity wings, and staff houses in various wards,” he said.

He also said that grants to women cooperatives and youth entrepreneurs totaling K3.5 million annually have been administered in all the wards.





Meanwhile Mr Kamboni emphasized the UPND government’s commitment to development in Kalomo Central, contrasting it with the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government.





He stated that under UPND, funds are being directed to schools and clinics through grants.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM