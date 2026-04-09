CDF WAS MORE IMPACTFUL UNDER PF: K1.6 MILLION DELIVERED DEVELOPMENT COMPARED TO UPND’S K40 MILLION — KAMPYONGO
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has claimed that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was more impactful at K1.6 million during the Patriotic Front (PF) government compared to the current K40 million allocation under the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Mr. Kampyongo argued that under the PF regime, the CDF translated into visible projects in constituencies, citing the construction of clinics and roads as key achievements delivered through the fund.
He said that despite the increased allocation, the fund has remained largely a pronouncement under the UPND, alleging that it has not meaningfully impacted constituencies across the country.
The former Home Affairs Minister further stated that Zambians have an opportunity in the forthcoming general elections to vote for leaders who will ensure and guarantee development across the nation.
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Most useless chap, am not sure why he’s not in jail for political violence
Sir, don’t start fooling Zambians because you are even annoying us more. Which projects are you talking about? Had you built Clinics and roads, there could have no need to build more clinics now by UPND. We can even start from Muchinga Province where you come from and where you are an MP. You guys failed to complete Paul Mushindo University, next door in Northern Province, Ntumpa University project failed to take off, all the money was stolen including the foundation stone, you go there now, you can’t even see where it was, there is literary nothing there. You cross into Luapula, you only find stories, FTJ University never took off as the project money was not spared. Northwestern was the most neglected Province under PF despite its rich mineral resources. Western Province was promised with a University, King Lewanika and a Stadium, none of them was built. Southern Province was to have a Stadium in Livingstone and bottom road worked on but nothing came forth. But money for some of these projects were being released but were never used for the intended purpose. The only thing(s) PF can boast of is to award themselves with huge contracts then in turn get paid without holding a shovel or wheel burrow, in short getting paid for the job not done. Supplying air was the order of the day in the place of supplying goods and services. You can also boast of over priced Ambulances, imported second hand fire tenders and Police Amoured vehicles which were being used to harass, brutalize and kill innocent citizens. In my opinion best you can do is just to keep quiet and watch your friends as they work. They have by far out performed you by a very big margin. UPND’s 40 million has done a lot, it has built Chiefs Palaces countrywide, some are completed and some are yet to be completed. All the Constituencies have CDF LandCruisers including all the District and Provincial Police Stations. And you are saying there is no impact, how many of these vehicles could you buy from your 1.6 million? Are you not just ashamed of yourselves? Had you won the 2021 elections, we could not have seen what we are seeing now. The best for you is to leave the people to speak for themselves because they know, they are seeing and are appreciating what UPND has done and is doing for them. No one can think of bringing PF back to power again, that will be agony part 2 for Zambia.