CDF WAS MORE IMPACTFUL UNDER PF: K1.6 MILLION DELIVERED DEVELOPMENT COMPARED TO UPND’S K40 MILLION — KAMPYONGO





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has claimed that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was more impactful at K1.6 million during the Patriotic Front (PF) government compared to the current K40 million allocation under the United Party for National Development (UPND).





Mr. Kampyongo argued that under the PF regime, the CDF translated into visible projects in constituencies, citing the construction of clinics and roads as key achievements delivered through the fund.





He said that despite the increased allocation, the fund has remained largely a pronouncement under the UPND, alleging that it has not meaningfully impacted constituencies across the country.





The former Home Affairs Minister further stated that Zambians have an opportunity in the forthcoming general elections to vote for leaders who will ensure and guarantee development across the nation.

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