CENSUS ENUMERATORS ARRESTED APPEAL TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ENSURE THAT THEY ARE PAID

Following the current happening at ZAMSTATS, we as a committee want to find out on behalf or all youths being tormented by the Heartless leadership set to manage ZAMSTATS.

There are a few key people we have hoped to hear from but they have not issued any statement over the un called for conduct of ZAMSTATS management.

1. Hon Brenda Tambatamba

Your office is responsible for taking care of all labour issues across the country and we as a committee are too sure that you are aware that Zambian youths who have formed the government through Ballot power which has recognised you for that position are crying day in day out because they have not been paid. Even after undertaking a government duty not only That, but some staff are being denied the privileges which come with hard work; they are not paid according to contractual stipulations and to our surprise your honor, you have been quiet as if you are pleased with everything going on.

*Is your office in favour Of how ZamStats treating your youths?

*Are these people too special that your office can’t see how faulty they are?

Tell us madam, at what stage are you going to be moved by the unfair, injustice, Unfair behaviour being exhibited by Ba Aram CHitalu and his team?

Are you aware that some youths were caged yesterday when they were trying to air their grievances? We demand your voice Madam as soon as possible.

2. Hon Musokwatwani

as Finance minister are you telling us that your office has not given enough funds to ZAMSTATS to meet the budget planned earlier for the 2022 Census exercise?

Sir! you have been contacted by so many youths from the time youths got concerned but you have not said anything up to now. Tell us, are you working with the PF system such that you can’t voice out when there is need? Earlier before today, you used to update the nation over the progress on each step of Census. Remember you even announced the extension but youths have not been given any increment on the days they worked outside the contract days, what is your say? Come on sir! address the nation and set yourself free.

Are you aware that Government funds have been misappropriated by the ZamStats National coordinator, Provincial Census Coordinators and some District Census Coordinators?

We have evidence enough that these people used money for monitoring, mop-up an decamping for their own benefits. Through the office of the Auditor General engage ZCC if you want to know how fake the retirements are. This has been the worst Census ever.

3. Mr. Liswaniso Gilbert youth Chairperson UPND

we are not going to say much….Speak for your fellow youth

to all youths who have not been paid yet, we encourage you not to fear anything, you worked and you deserve your hard earned money. Do not be moved by these people who are trying to intimidate you.

We still give a friendly warning to the National Coordinator ba Aram Chitalu that your age is failing you, your reasoning is getting shallow and you will do well to resign before hot water pours on your face. The path you have taken will put you and your team in trouble.

Mr President HE Hakainde Hichilema, we appeal to you that you intervene.

Together we can.