CERTAIN BATTLES ARE WON BY NOT FIGHTING AT ALL- Hon Don Mwenda

CERTAIN BATTLES ARE WON BY NOT FIGHTING AT ALL.



What we are witnessing in some parts of the country, where members of our party are clashing over adoptions and independent candidatures, is truly saddening.





Sometimes in life, you win by choosing peace over conflict.



Those same scenes could have easily unfolded here in Kabwe, but we chose to believe in purpose, unity, and the bigger picture.





To my brothers and sisters who have not been adopted, I appeal to you, please calm your supporters and put peace first.





Our greater responsibility is to protect the gains we have made together and ensure continued stability and progress.





Leadership is not always about fighting back; sometimes it is about knowing when to preserve unity for the common good.



I remain,

Hon Don Mwenda.