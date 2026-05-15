CF NOT THREATENED BY MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI ALLIANCE – KALABA … But it’s good they have come together for opposition unity





I don’t view the alliance of Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile as a threat to me and Citizens First (CF), says CF leader Harry Kalaba.





And Kalaba said not even the UPND were a threat to his party.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday over the coming together of Brian Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance with Makebi Zulu’s Pamodzi Alliance, Kalaba said he did not view the two as a threat, as politics was a competition, in which the CF would compete against the UPND and



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/cf-not-threatened-by-mundubile-makebi-alliance-kalaba/