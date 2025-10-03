Chakwera not wanted at Mutharika inauguration

President Lazarus Chakwera and Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba have been barred from attending the Swearing-In and Inauguration Ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, sources from State House and Ministry of Information have confirmed.

According to the State House source who asked for anonymity, some members of the inauguration organising committee especially those from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), do not want Chakwera and Zamba at the event because “it is none of their business, this is about the new government.”

Chakwera conceded defeat to Mutharika last week and has since then demonstrated statesmanship by committing to a smooth handover of power.

Chakwera was even expected to attend Mutharika’s inauguration and pass on the baton to him.

Efforts to talk to Jean Mathanga and Peter Mukhito, both members of committee from the DPP, proved futile as their phones were unreachable.

The committee comprises members from DPP, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

We called Mathanga twice but her phone was unavailable. We called Mukhitho thrice but his phone was said to be busy.

Credit:Nation Publication Limited