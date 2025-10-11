CHAKWERA SAYS HIS PARTY OFFICIALS ARE EVIL FOR LYING TO HIM THAT THERE WAS NO OPPOSITION!

In Malawi Rev One term former President of Malawi Lazarous Chakwera has denounced his party and government officials for what he says, “misleading intelligence reports” suggesting that there was no meaningful opposition to dislodge him from power.

According to Malawi24, Chakwera blamed fake intelligence reports from his inner circles, saying if he knew he would not have depended on them.

Chakwera lost the election to Prof Peter Mutharika, a former President who bounced back into power through a popular vote of 56%.