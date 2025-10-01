Chakwera to attend Mutharika’s inauguration



The Ministry of Information and Digitilisation says President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Peter Mutharika and Vice-President-elect Jane Ansah at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.





According to ministry’s Principal Secretary Baldwin Chiyamwaka, Vice-President Michael Usi will also attend the ceremony which is open to the public.





Among others, heads of State and Government from the Southern Africa Development Community region have also been invited.





Former president Bakili Muluzi confirmed on Monday that he will attend the event.





Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party, triumphed in the September 16 elections, defeating Chakwera of the governing Malawi Congress Party.



Credit: Nation Publication Limited