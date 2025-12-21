Chakwera’s post-elections travel sparks fresh outrage

By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE–(MaraviPost)–Barely three months after Malawians went to the polls and decisively voted to remove the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration, former President Lazarus Chakwera is once again under fire for the very behavior many believe cost him the presidency: a relentless appetite for international travel.



Political analysts and ordinary citizens alike have expressed dismay as news emerged that the former leader has already visited Tanzania and is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For many, these trips signify a “tone-deaf” approach to the concerns that led to his crushing defeat in the September 16, 2025, general elections.

A Campaign Defined by the “Globetrotter” Label

During his five years in office, Chakwera was frequently criticized for his frequent foreign trips, often accompanied by large entourages.

Critics nicknamed him the “Globetrotter-in-Chief,” arguing that while the country’s economy was in a tailspin—marked by 33% inflation, chronic fuel shortages, and a lack of foreign exchange—the President was busy collecting per diems in foreign capitals.

“The election was a referendum on his lifestyle and his detachment from the suffering of the common man,” said Lilongwe-based political commentator, Kondwani Phiri. “Malawians expected that after losing, he would take a period of quiet reflection at home. Instead, he is back at the airport. It seems he has learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”

Tanzania and Dubai: The Post-Presidency Itinerary

While Chakwera was recently appointed as a Commonwealth Special Envoy to Tanzania to assist with mediation efforts following their own disputed elections—a role that technically justifies his travel—it is the subsequent trip to Dubai that has raised eyebrows.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments from Malawians who feel that the former president should have prioritized “image repair” by staying grounded in Malawi.

“We voted him out because he loved the sky more than the soil of Malawi,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “To see him in Dubai now just proves he never really cared about our concerns. He is addicted to the jet-set life.”

The “Changed Man” Opportunity Missed

Political strategists argue that the post-election period offered Chakwera a unique opportunity to prove his critics wrong. By staying at home, engaging with his party’s grassroots, and showing solidarity with Malawians still struggling with the economic mess his administration left behind, he could have built a narrative of a “reformed statesman.”

Instead, the sight of him in international lounges has reinforced the perception of a leader who is more comfortable in the company of foreign dignitaries than in the markets of Area 25 or Limbe.

The Road Ahead for MCP

As the Malawi Congress Party begins the painful process of soul-searching and preparing for life in the opposition, the actions of its leader continue to cast a long shadow.

With Peter Mutharika now back at the helm and promising a “tough and painful” return to economic stability, the MCP needs to convince the electorate that it can be a responsible alternative.

However, as long as its leader continues to prioritize international travel over domestic presence, that remains a difficult sell.

For now, it appears that for Lazarus Chakwera, the world is still his stage—even if the Malawian people have already pulled the curtain on his performance.