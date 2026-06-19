CHAMISA BLASTS ‘SELL-OUT’ MPS OVER TERM EXTENSION BILL

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has launched a blistering attack on opposition MPs who voted in support of the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill, accusing them of betraying citizens and siding with an oppressive regime for personal gain.

In an emotionally charged statement, Chamisa said Zimbabweans have endured decades of suffering under political repression, with many losing loved ones, being abducted, persecuted, tortured, or forced into hiding. He said countless citizens have been denied opportunities, marginalized, and stripped of basic rights as politics became a weapon used to control food, jobs, and government assistance.

Chamisa condemned legislators who backed the Bill, which critics say seeks to pave the way for an unconstitutional extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office, describing their actions as a “shameful betrayal.”

He accused the MPs of choosing money, personal benefits, and the desire to cling to what he called an illegitimate Parliament over the interests of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Declaring that “the citizens are the ultimate Parliament,” Chamisa insisted that only the people have the authority to determine the country’s future.

Ending with a defiant warning directed at those in power and their allies, he said: “Stop it or be stopped. Change can’t be delayed or denied any longer,” while rallying supporters behind The Citizens Movement and his call for political change.