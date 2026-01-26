CHAMISA IS BACK AND ZIMBABWE’S POLITICAL STAGE IS ALIVE AGAIN



Critics have had plenty to say about Nelson Chamisa’s return to frontline politics but in a democracy, differing views are not only acceptable, they are essential. Zimbabwe’s painful history shows the danger of blind loyalty and herd mentality.

From the early years after Independence, fear, euphoria and propaganda discouraged critical thought, with opposition voices branded as traitors and dissent crushed under authoritarian rule. The result was stagnation, conformity and a nation conditioned to follow rather than question.





Chamisa’s re-entry into active politics has reignited long-suppressed debate and reaffirmed him as the most credible challenger to the status quo. After a calculated two-year pause, his launch of Agenda 2026 signals a decisive break from recycled politics and captured institutions. His message is clear: this is a citizens’ movement, not a personality cult.





The visible unease within Zanu PF speaks volumes. Chamisa’s return has filled a political vacuum, restored hope, and reminded Zimbabweans that real change begins with courage, critical thinking and the refusal to follow blindly.