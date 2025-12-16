CHAMISA PLOTS 2026 COMEBACK WITH ‘PEOPLE POWER’ PARTY



Firebrand opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has dropped a political bombshell, announcing plans to launch a new, bigger, citizen-driven political party in 2026. The bold move signals a dramatic return to frontline politics and a renewed challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grip on power.





Chamisa says the new formation will be built on “people power” and mass mobilisation, with a clear mission: to block what he describes as Mnangagwa’s unconstitutional push to extend his rule to 2030 through proposed constitutional amendments. Allies say Chamisa is preparing for nationwide civic action aimed at stopping the changes in their tracks.





The opposition leader walked away from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), claiming the party had been hijacked by the state. He alleges that government-linked agents and political pawns, including Sengezo Tshabangu, Chalton Hwende and Jacob Mafume, were used to destabilise and capture the party from within.





With 2026 now firmly in his sights, Chamisa is betting that ordinary citizens will once again rally behind him.