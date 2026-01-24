CHAMISA STORMS BACK, ‘AGENDA 2026’ SET TO SHAKE ZIMBABWE



Opposition firebrand Nelson Chamisa is back on the political dance floor and he says no one dared take his place. After nearly two years in the wilderness, the former Citizens Coalition for Change leader has launched Agenda 2026, a bold citizens’ movement he claims will end President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule and reset Zimbabwe’s future.





Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Chamisa declared Zimbabwe “broken”, citing disputed elections, economic ruin and collapsing institutions. He said his return was driven by the absence of credible leadership during his hiatus.





“I stepped aside hoping others would rise. The floor stayed empty,” he said.



Chamisa insisted Agenda 2026 is not a political party but a mass movement, likening it to the liberation struggle and rejecting elite-driven politics. He promised unity beyond party, tribe or class, with Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora forming the backbone of change.





However, critics warn his loosely defined approach risks repeating past mistakes. Undeterred, Chamisa says the next six months will focus on grassroots mobilisation laying foundations for what he calls a “new great Zimbabwe.”