Chamisa tells his supporters to remain calm

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called on his supporters to remain calm and focused despite what he described as “sideshows, lies and falsehoods” being pushed by his political rivals.

In a statement posted on social media on Sunday, Chamisa reassured his followers that he remains fully engaged in efforts to shape what he termed Zimbabwe’s “great and glorious future,” dismissing speculation about his next political steps.

“Fellow citizens, ignore the sideshows, lies and falsehoods being circulated by our opposition. Stay focused. I am fully aware of the huge responsibility and heavy burden upon my shoulders, and I will never let you down or fall short,” he wrote.

Chamisa, who left the CCC in January 2024 citing infiltration and manipulation by the ruling ZANU-PF, stressed that not every decision could be disclosed publicly, describing information as a strategic resource that must be guarded carefully.

“Not all strategic decisions are shared openly or with the opposite team. Every action I take, every decision I make, is focused on achieving our great and glorious future for Zimbabwe,” he said.

The former opposition leader urged his supporters not to fear or doubt, hinting that they would soon understand the reasoning behind his current approach.

“My hands are on the deck, my eyes on the vision and mission. The struggle continues and I remain steadfast, fully committed to the work that cannot pause for idle distractions,” he said.