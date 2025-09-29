Chamisa’s new party launch details emerge

Allies of former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa have given the clearest indication yet of plans to launch a new political movement, as Zanu-PF intensifies efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa’s allies are pushing for a two-year extension of his rule, despite resistance from a faction loyal to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. Against this backdrop, Chamisa’s supporters are positioning themselves to reclaim political space they argue has been hijacked by Zanu-PF proxy parties.

The CCC has been in limbo since self-styled secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu wrested control of the party, recalling several MPs and councillors in the process. Tshabangu, now a senator, has since gained wealth and status, including access to state perks such as a car and a house.

Speaking at a Southern African Political Economy Series (Sapes) Trust dialogue in Harare last week, former CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said the opposition was “recalibrating and consolidating” its base in preparation for launching a new political vehicle.

“It is no brainer, it is without a doubt, that for us to contest political power we need a political vehicle,” Siziba said. He emphasised that the process involves building a foundation among young people and women while reuniting progressive forces across the country.

Although he avoided giving timelines, Siziba admitted there was growing pressure from grassroots supporters for urgency. “Every conversation we have had across the country is the question of the time factor. We have to make sure that our vehicle is ready to participate in whatever political process will emerge, as our country is in a very serious break at the present moment,” he said.

Zanu-PF currently holds a two-thirds parliamentary majority, bolstered by by-elections triggered by Tshabangu’s recalls. This dominance has heightened concerns among opposition figures that the political landscape is being skewed in favour of the ruling party.

Siziba also argued for the establishment of a transitional authority involving civic society, the church, academia, students, and the working class to address Zimbabwe’s deepening socio-political and economic crisis. “What is needed is a clear sign of restoring a social contract. And you cannot restore it when the other side is not included,” he said.

Zimbabwe last experienced relative stability under a unity government between 2008 and 2013, a period some observers now cite as a possible template for future reforms.