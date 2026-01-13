Chanda John Chimba Hits Back at RTSA: Ba RTSA, Leave Yo Maps Alone!

By: Chanda John Chimba



RTSA is clearly out of line. Ati now ndiyo mwalibuka? 🤔

Why should the law be applied selectively, ngati ni kusala fye?





Let’s be honest. We have seen many politicians standing through sunroofs, waving like they’re in a wedding convoy sweating in the sun, smiling for the camera, no problem. Even right now in Chawama, it’s happening. The former Eagle One did it mpaka we got used to it. The current Eagle One? Same script, different season. No summons, no drama.





Just a few days ago, an American YouTuber was standing on top of a moving vehicle, live-streaming to over 2.8 million viewers worldwide. Ba RTSA? Silence. Not even a “ba boss, be careful.”.





Today, our very own Yo Maps celebrates a big win Best Male Artist in Southern Africa the boy stands up small to greet people, excitement ni normal, then boom RTSA is suddenly active, calling meetings and issuing statements. Eeh! This is a joke. A full-time joke.





So standing on a car is okay when you’re campaigning, but wrong when you’re celebrating a Zambian achievement? Awe sure?

Is the law for everyone or for certain people when convenient?





The law is the law, we agree. No one should be above it. But if you’re going to enforce it, enforce it consistently. Not pa Yo Maps fye. Apply it to politicians, celebrities, YouTubers, everyone uniform fye fye.





Selective application of the law is unacceptable. It makes institutions look like they’re doing target practice instead of justice.





So ba RTSA, twalipapata

Leave Yo Maps yo alone.

Let the man enjoy his win. Zambia is already hard let’s not make happiness illegal too.