Chanoda Ngwira Withdrawals From Chasefu Race

IT ENDS HERE FOR NOW!



Dear family and friends…



Firstly allow me to thank all of you who believed and still believe in me for the support in my political journey with a focus on Chasefu for the beginning. May God bless you sincerely.





However, those that have fought me regards adoption seems to have been way ahead than I thought.. I was ready to fight on, but I feel it is not necessary. I did everything possible but I have decided to let it go for now. The spirited fight against me was way bigger than I thought.





May I particularly thank Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba and many others for standing up for me during the adoption process where I was successful. I thank him for demonstrating brotherhood and umuntu character despite the differences I had with him. Doc thank you.





I know many of you may be disspointed with this decision to again let it go like i did in 202. Please forgive me, I needed to do it after a deep reflection. The vision and dream for Chasefu remains intact.





To the people of Chasefu that overwhelmingly believe and believed in me, I say thank you despite your wish to see me on the ballot.. I am sorry for letting you down once again. Please turn up in numbers on August 13 and cast your vote for President Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile and his running mate, Hon Makebi Zulu.





Note that I will still remain with President Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile despite what has happened.