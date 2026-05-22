HON. MATOMOLA LIKWANYA WITHDRAWS FROM NKOLOMA WARD RACE, CITES NEED FOR PEACE



A UPND aspiring candidate for Nkoloma Ward, Matomola Likwanya, has withdrawn from the race after discovering that another candidate had been issued with an adoption certificate for the same ward.





Mr. Likwanya said he had initially received an adoption certificate and was preparing to file his nomination papers when he learnt that another individual had also been given an adoption certificate for Nkoloma Ward.





He explained that the development prompted him to reflect on the importance of unity and peace within the party, leading him to step aside and support the candidate who had similarly received the party’s endorsement.





“I have chosen peace,” Mr. Likwanya said.



He noted that the situation should serve as a lesson for the ruling party and called for improvements in the management of the adoption process ahead of future elections.





Mr. Likwanya observed that the adoption certificates in question had been signed by both President Hakainde Hichilema and the party’s Secretary General, raising questions about how two certificates could have been issued for the same ward.





He urged party officials to review the process before the next general election to avoid similar disputes and ensure transparency in candidate adoption.



“How did we arrive at this stage must be the question?” he said.





Mr. Likwanya further stated that his decision to withdraw was influenced by the respect he has for President Hichilema, adding that he had chosen peace over engaging in disputes surrounding the adoption process and nominations.