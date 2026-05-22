The party has cleared me, but I’m still being blocked from filing in my nomination- Ketty Nanyangwe

The party has cleared me, but I’m still being blocked from filing in my nomination.I have both the adoption certificate and clearance letter from the party.. ~ Ketty Nanyangwe

BATTLE FOR UPND LUSAKA MAYORAL CANDIDATE INTENSIFIES



Former Lusaka Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has reportedly been cleared by the UPND Elections Chairperson in a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer.





The letter, dated 22nd May 2026, shows that she was officially cleared by the party to file in as the UPND candidate for Lusaka Mayor.





Despite being cleared by the party, Ketty Nanyangwe says she is still being blocked from filing in her nomination papers.





She wrote:



“The party has cleared me, but I’m still being blocked from filing in my nomination. I have both the adoption certificate and clearance letter from the party.”