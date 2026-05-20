Charity Banda flatters Mundubile, Makebi

NO sooner had Miles Sampa withdrawn the PF from participating in the general elections than his ardent follower Charity Banda changed camps like a chameleon changes its colour to suit its environment, immediately she spotted Brian Mundubile at Mulungushi International Conference Centre yesterday.



Banda, who arrived at the centre ahead of her boss Dr Chitalu Chilufya, ditched her protocol duties to offer support to Mundubile by showering him with praise and prayers.



The former lawmaker was seated in the foyer of the old auditorium awaiting the processing of his nomination papers when Banda approached him and his running mate Makebi Zulu to offer praise, much to the dismay of Sakwiba Sikota who did not give her any inch of attention.



After previously opposing Makebi’s decision to keep Edgar Lungu’s remains in a foreign country without burial, Banda, like a man who ghosts a lady immediately after getting what he wants and returns after she starts glowing, forcefully rekindled her relationship with the international family spokesperson.



Banda extolled the two as she offered a prayer for their success at nomination.

“Abaume ubusuma aba, ndume yandi, we are with you in prayers, you just have to be nominated. We are praying,” she said.

Immediately, the duo’s smiles faded, Banda retreated to her camp to await the arrival of Dr Chilufya.



However, the former minister could not process his nomination yesterday and will instead do so this morning at 09:00 hours.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, May 20, 2026 See less