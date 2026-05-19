‎CHARLES CHANDA BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN THE AUGUST POLL



‎The leader of the United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia party, Charles Chanda, has thrown his weight behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND ahead of the August general election



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‎Mr Chanda was disqualified from contesting the presidency himself. He says since his name will not be on the ballot, President Hichilema is the best person to drive rural development.



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‎In a statement, Mr Chanda said his own party will now focus on preparing for the 2031 election.



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He urged his supporters to vote for President Hichilema, describing him as a leader who understands the needs of people in the countryside.



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‎Mr Chanda also apologised to former Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga. He said Mr Mulenga’s name slipped out during a heated moment, but he has since called him to make amends.



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‎The UPPZ leader added that President Hichilema has shown commitment to building roads, improving healthcare and supporting small-scale business. He called on all Zambians to remain peaceful and united during the polls.