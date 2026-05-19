CHARLES CHANDA BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN THE AUGUST POLL
The leader of the United Prosperous And Peaceful Zambia party, Charles Chanda, has thrown his weight behind President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND ahead of the August general election
Mr Chanda was disqualified from contesting the presidency himself. He says since his name will not be on the ballot, President Hichilema is the best person to drive rural development.
In a statement, Mr Chanda said his own party will now focus on preparing for the 2031 election.
He urged his supporters to vote for President Hichilema, describing him as a leader who understands the needs of people in the countryside.
Mr Chanda also apologised to former Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga. He said Mr Mulenga’s name slipped out during a heated moment, but he has since called him to make amends.
The UPPZ leader added that President Hichilema has shown commitment to building roads, improving healthcare and supporting small-scale business. He called on all Zambians to remain peaceful and united during the polls.
Chicken’s heart, after the noise you made yesterday, man grow up.
I hope you have ZRA clearance on the 5 billion that you mentioned yesterday during your unwritten speech. Otherwise uuuum ZRA will dig inn to find out if you have been paying Tax.