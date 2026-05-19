SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL OF SOUTH AFRICA TO HEAR EDGAR LUNGU FAMILY’S APPEAL OVER HIS REMAINS ON MAY 29





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has set May 29, 2026 to hear an appeal by the family of former President Edgar Lungu regarding the handling of his remains,Funeral and Burial.





According to a notice issued by the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the matter titled Esther Lungu & 6 Others v Government of the Republic of Zambia & 2 Others has been scheduled for hearing at 09:45 hours.





The appeal follows an August 2025 ruling by the Gauteng Province High Court (GP High Court), which decided in favour of the Zambian government in a matter involving the late former Head of State’s remains.





However, the Lungu family has maintained its challenge arguing that south Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal could arrive at a different conclusion when it reviews the case.





The notice further stated that parties wishing to have the matter disposed of without oral argument must notify the Registrar in line with Section 19(a) of the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013.





On the 30th of April 2026 Family of the Late Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu entered into an agreement with the Zambian Government to place the mortal remains of the country’s Sixth Republican President in the care of AVBOB Funeral Services in South Africa’s Pretoria East, with the costs to be borne by the Government.





If not resolved by 30th May 2026, Mr. Lungu’s remains will, by 5th June 2026, mark exactly one year without

being buried.

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