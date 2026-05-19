HARRY KALABA Successfully Files Presidential Nomination Papers

KALABA Successfully Files Presidential Nomination Papers



By Sharon Siame ZNBC



19.05.26



Citizens First Party President HARRY KALABA has successfully filed his presidential nomination papers ahead of the general election scheduled for August 13, 2026.





Mr. KALABA was accompanied by his running mate, MOSES MAWERE.



This brings the number of presidential candidates who have successfully filed their nominations to two.





Yesterday, Movement for Economic Emancipation –MME- leader GIVEN CHANSA and his running mate, HARRISON CHEWE, successfully filed their nomination papers to contest the August 2026 presidential election.





Speaking to journalists after filing his nomination papers at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Mr. KALABA said the Orange Alliance is committed to campaigning across the country and addressing issues aimed at promoting national development.





Meanwhile, Bishops Council of Zambia President MARTIN SILWIMBA commended the peaceful nomination process and urged presidential candidates to maintain peace and avoid violence.





Bishop SILWIMBA called on candidates to follow ECZ regulations and settle political contests through the ballot rather than confrontation.





The ECZ is conducting the filing of presidential nominations from May 18 to May 22, 2026.



So far, two presidential candidates have successfully filed their nominations ahead of the August polls.



ZNBC