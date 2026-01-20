CHAWAMA VOTE OFFERS LESSONS FOR RULING PARTY AND OPPOSITION AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTIONS – MUTUBILA





Veteran journalist Frank Mutubila has observed that President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership continues to distinguish itself through discipline, focus and political maturity, while recent electoral developments have underscored important lessons for both the ruling party and the opposition.





In an analysis of Zambia’s political landscape, Mr. Mutubila noted that the current administration had “stabilised the country, restored international confidence and kept the economy on a recovery path,” despite facing climate-related shocks and challenging governing conditions.





He said the cohesion within the ruling party demonstrated “the strength of incumbency and the effectiveness of structured governance.”





However, referring to the recent Chawama by-election, Mr. Mutubila cautioned that even dominant political organisations were not immune to internal pressures.





He reported that remarks by the ruling party’s Deputy Secretary General on funding constraints and the burden placed on party foot soldiers revealed “stresses that can emerge beneath the surface.”





According to Mr. Mutubila, the by-election outcome served as a reminder that “unity is not automatic; it must be deliberately nurtured and maintained,” particularly within large political movements.





Turning to the opposition, he said the Chawama contest demonstrated the potential power of cooperation.



He explained that by working together, opposition forces were able to “alter the electoral trajectory in a race of high interest to the ruling party,” proving that “collective action, when properly coordinated, can yield tangible political results.”





Looking ahead to the 2026 general elections, Mr. Mutubila warned that fragmented opposition efforts would be counterproductive.





He argued that “any individual or party choosing to go it alone against President Hichilema will only divide the vote and weaken the prospects of genuine competition.”





In his view, collaboration and dialogue were “not signs of weakness, but strategic necessities.”





Mr. Mutubila asserted that unless the opposition becomes united, disciplined and purpose-driven, “the advantage will remain firmly with President Hichilema and the ruling party,” adding that Chawama should be seen “not just as an event, but as a guide on how unity ultimately shapes political outcomes.”