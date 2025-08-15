Chicago Mayor Responds to Trump, Says He is “Small” and Intimidated by Intellectual Black Men

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has responded to President Trump calling him “incompetent” and criticizing his city and his leadership as mayor. He told reporters, “The President has always been intimidated by the intellectual prowess of Black men, and so of course he would speak in those petite and purile terms… because he’s small.”

According to Fox 32 Chicago, Trump sharply criticized the city of Chicago on Monday, calling it a “disaster” and signaling that the city could be next for a federal crackdown on crime. The remarks came as Trump announced a federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s police force, citing rising violence and homelessness in the nation’s capital.

While addressing reporters, Trump singled out Chicago and New York City as cities that could face similar intervention if they don’t “get their act together.” He unleashed a personal attack on Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, labeling him “totally incompetent” and mocking his political ambitions. “We have a mayor there who is totally incompetent. He’s an incompetent man. And we have an incompetent governor there… Now I understand he wants to be president, but I noticed he lost a little weight. So maybe he has a chance. You never know,” Trump said.

Illinois Governor Pritzker responded on X, dismissing Trump’s authority to take over Chicago and taking a jab about the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files: “Donald, thanks for the compliment! Let’s not lie to the public, you and I both know you have no authority to take over Chicago. By the way, where are the Epstein files?”

In addition to the aforementioned statement, Mayor Brandon Johnson also defended his administration’s crime reduction efforts. Johnson noted that homicides in the city have dropped by more than 30% and shootings have fallen nearly 40% in the past year alone. He accused Trump of cutting critical resources for violence prevention, including $158 million in recent funding and more than $800 million in anti-violence grants nationwide during his administration.

“If President Trump wants to help make Chicago safer, he can start by releasing the funds for anti-violence programs that have been critical to our work to drive down crime and violence,” Johnson said. “Sending in the National Guard would only serve to destabilize our city and undermine our public safety efforts.”

The war of words comes as Trump positions himself as a law-and-order candidate and signals willingness to use federal authority in major cities. Chicago, with its improved but still high-profile crime challenges, may soon find itself at the center of that fight.