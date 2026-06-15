CHIEF MWANSAKOMBE APPEALS FOR XAVIER CHUNGU’S RELEASE, ALLEGES INJUSTICES



…Says “We can no longer remain silent when we believe that our son’s life is at risk.”





CHIFUNABULI, LUAPULA PROVINCE – Chief Mwansakombe of Chifunabuli District has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema and various local and international stakeholders to intervene in the continued incarceration of former Zambia Security Intelligence Service Director General and Liberal Democrats Party presidential aspirant Xavier Franklin Chungu.





In a statement issued on behalf of the Mwansakombe Royal Establishment and Chungu’s family, the traditional leader expressed concern over what he described as injustices and violations of Chungu’s rights during his detention.





Chief Mwansakombe stated that Chungu, who hails from the Luba-Lunda kingdom and is a member of the Mwansakombe Royal Family, had previously faced legal proceedings under the administration of former President Levy Mwanawasa without the family publicly intervening, citing respect for the rule of law.





However, the chief said the family now fears for Chungu’s safety and wellbeing, alleging that law enforcement officers have displayed hostility towards him.





He claimed that despite a court ruling granting bail, Chungu remained in detention and was subsequently rearrested on fresh charges.

“We can no longer remain silent when we believe that our son’s life is at risk,” Chief Mwansakombe said.





The traditional leader further noted that Chungu’s case has attracted significant public interest and solidarity from various traditional leaders across the country, whom he commended for speaking against what he termed injustice and hatred.





Chief Mwansakombe also appealed to regional and international bodies, including Southern African Development Community, African Union and the Commonwealth of Nations, as well as civil society organisations and churches, to advocate for the protection of Chungu’s rights.





Addressing President Hichilema directly, the chief urged the Head of State to facilitate Chungu’s release, drawing parallels with past appeals made by Chief Mukuni for Hichilema’s freedom during his detention under the previous administration.





Chief Mwansakombe concluded by calling on authorities to ensure that justice, human rights and the rule of law are upheld in the handling of Chungu’s case.