Chief refuses to retract Mnangagwa life presidency call

A traditional leader from Manicaland is facing legal action after refusing to retract controversial remarks in which he called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be granted a life-presidency.

Acting Chief Tendai Saurombe made the comments last month while standing in for his ailing father, Chief Oliver Saurombe. The statement sparked outrage, with critics accusing him of undermining Zimbabwe’s constitutional term limits and democratic principles.

The legal challenge was initiated by citizen Pritchard Tafadzwa Paradzayi, who, through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), issued a 10-day ultimatum demanding a public apology and retraction. After Saurombe failed to respond to the formal letter, Paradzayi instructed ZLHR to take the matter to court.

“We are under instructions from our client to proceed with legal action since the chief did not respond to our letter,” ZLHR lawyer Obey Shava confirmed, adding that the lawsuit would be filed at the High Court in the coming days.

The rights group argued that Saurombe’s endorsement of life-presidency violates citizens’ voting rights and directly contravenes constitutional provisions on presidential term limits. Mnangagwa himself has repeatedly stated that his term ends in 2028, but some loyalists, including Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, have pushed for an extension to 2030. Saurombe went further, insisting on life-presidency, a stance that has drawn condemnation from civil society, opposition parties, and legal experts.

Beyond the legal fallout, Saurombe is also reportedly facing growing internal discontent. Elders within the chieftainship are said to have written to the Chimanimani district development coordinator, accusing him of authoritarian behaviour and destabilising the community. Allegations include insulting accused persons at his traditional court and arbitrarily demoting village heads without due process.

Zimbabwe’s constitution bars chiefs from active partisan politics, yet traditional leaders have long been accused of siding with Zanu-PF in exchange for state-issued benefits, including vehicles. Section 7 of the Traditional Leaders Act allows for the suspension of chiefs found guilty of misconduct, including political partisanship.

The case now threatens to test both Saurombe’s authority and the government’s willingness to enforce constitutional checks on traditional leaders.