Chilling update in case of ‘obsessed’ mum who killed husband and children in murder-suicide

An update in the case of a mother who allegedly shot her family before turning the gun on herself has revealed she was ‘obsessed’ with her husband.

On Monday (18 August), it was revealed that the bodies of New Hampshire mum Emily Long, 34, her husband, Ryan Long, 48, Parker Long, 8, and Ryan Long, 6, had been discovered at their family home.

Autopsies later revealed that Ryan died from multiple gunshot wounds, while their children were killed by a single shot to the head.

The couple’s third child, a toddler, was found safe in the family home and is now in a ‘safe environment’ with other family members.

Authorities have since confirmed that Emily shot her husband and children before taking her own life.

A possible motive for the killings is yet to be released.

Numerous TikTok videos created by Emily talking about her family have since been circulating online.

In one video from her now-private account, Emily talks about being ‘obsessed’ with her husband in a video titled ‘Watch me brag about my husband for seven minutes’.

Emily described herself as an ’emotionally driven’ and ‘outspoken’ person who needs to be surrounded by people, while her husband was ‘perfect opposite’ to her.

“I am very outspoken, very impulsive, emotionally driven,” she told the camera.

“I don’t take boundaries very well. And, like, I fly off the cuff in not like a violent way, obviously.

“If I feel something, I am going to say it. Sometimes it gets me into trouble.”

She continued: “He’s always devil’s advocate, as much as it literally kills me.

“He’s so thoughtful in his decisions. He’s the most ethical human on this entire planet. Every single decision he makes is based on his code of ethics.”

Emily went on to reference her husband’s apparent brain cancer battle, revealing the things that scare her the most about him potentially not being there one day.

“But I know how truly, at the end of the day, I am just so scared that all these wonderful things from this phenomenally perfect man, who has given me more than I can ever thank him for, might not be here to see all that,” she added.

“I hope that gives you some insight as to why this is so devastating to me… because he’s literally the best human on this entire planet.”

Meanwhile, police investigating the case in New Hampshire have urged people not to speculate about the family’s deaths.

“While investigators are becoming aware of various concerns/issues ongoing in the household at the time of the event in question, people should avoid speculating that this event was caused by a single reason or stressor,” the update read.