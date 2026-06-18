Chiluba family pleads with govt to release seized properties



THE family of late second president Frederick Chiluba has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to help return properties, assets and money belonging to the late leader, saying they have waited many years for the matter to be concluded.





Speaking during Chiluba’s 15th memorial service, his daughter Huldah Chiluba, who represented the family, said although President Hichilema had previously directed that the family’s properties be returned, the process had not yet been completed.





Huldah said the issue had remained a painful one for the family because it had prevented them from fully closing a chapter that has remained open since Dr Chiluba’s death.





The family revealed that some of the former president’s properties, assets and money were still being withheld despite earlier assurances that the matter would be resolved.





“We remain grateful for the directive you gave when you [President Hichilema] attended Dad’s memorial a few years ago. However, the properties, assets and monies have not yet been fully returned. Today, I respectfully ask that every effort be made to bring this process to its rightful conclusion,” Huldah said.





The family also asked government to consider restoring Chiluba’s presidential immunity, arguing that despite being cleared by the courts in 2009, some issues linked to his name and legacy were still unresolved.





According to the family, their appeal was not about seeking favours but about fairness, justice and bringing closure to a matter that has dragged on for years.





“We seek only the opportunity to close this chapter with dignity and peace, so that his children, grandchildren and future generations may move forward without carrying the burden of unresolved matters,” she added.





They further expressed gratitude to President Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema for the support shown to the Chiluba family over the years, particularly during periods when former first lady Vera Chiluba faced health challenges.



Story and picture by George Musonda



Kalemba June 18, 2026