CHILUFYA TAYALI’S INFLUENCE ON BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S POLITICAL JOURNEY!

TAYALI’S INFLUENCE ON BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S POLITICAL JOURNEY!



If you follow Zambia’s politics closely, you’ll agree that Brian Mundubile’s rise in popularity was largely driven by Chilufya Tayali.



When President Edgar Lungu stepped back from public politics, it created a leadership vacuum in the PF.



At that time, many were afraid to contest for the PF presidency, including Brian Mundubile. But Tayali believed in him and began campaigning for Mundubile.



There’s no doubt that Tayali’s support helped Mundubile recognize his potential and find the courage to pursue his presidential ambitions. Tayali’s influence on Zambia’s politics is undeniable.



Brian Mundubile

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



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