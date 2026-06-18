🇨🇳⚖️ CHINA ANNOUNCES THE DEATH PENALTY FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE: XI JINPING’S CHINA WILL SHOW NO MERCY TO THESE MONSTERS





🏛️ China’s Supreme People’s Court issued a directive allowing the death penalty for those responsible for child sexual abuse in cases classified as “extremely serious.” The court itself describes these crimes as acts of “extreme vileness” deserving the maximum punishment.





🧒 Under Xi Jinping’s government, the harshest sentence will be reserved for cases involving exceptional cruelty, multiple victims or especially severe consequences. In those cases there will be no sentence reduction, commutation or pardon of any kind, per the official statement.





📊 The measure comes after the Supreme People’s Procuratorate prosecuted around 41,000 people for sexual crimes against minors in just the first 11 months of 2024, more than 60% of all criminal cases linked to children in that period.

🌐 This is not the first time China has resorted to this punishment: in 2023 it executed three men convicted of raping minors. According to Amnesty International, the country carries out more executions than any other nation, though the exact figures are kept as a state secret.