China Cuts Over 12,000 University Programs In Major Shift Towards AI And Future Skills



China has removed or suspended about 12,200 undergraduate programs between 2021 and 2025 in one of its biggest higher education restructurings in recent years, shifting focus away from traditional fields and toward technology-driven industries.





The changes have affected a wide range of courses, including parts of the arts, humanities, foreign languages, and some management and design programs, which officials have described as oversaturated or increasingly exposed to automation.





In their place, universities are expanding programs in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, data science, and advanced machine systems linked to China’s long-term economic strategy





China says the reforms are aimed at closing the skills gap and aligning graduates with labour market demands as millions enter the job market each year.





Supporters see the move as a necessary response to an AI-driven economy, while critics warn it may weaken creativity and broader human development by sidelining the arts and humanities.





The shift raises a bigger question: should education systems prioritise economic demand, or preserve a wider balance of knowledge and creativity?