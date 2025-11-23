China Just Proved It Can Withstand Full U.S. Pressure: And Still Has Plenty More Gas In The Tank





China just demonstrated, openly, decisively, that it can take the full force of American economic aggression and respond with even greater power.





This wasn’t a stalemate.

This wasn’t a cautious balance.

This was China showing it can match and overwhelm U.S. pressure when it chooses to.



And Beijing did it without breaking a sweat.





1️⃣ China absorbed massive U.S. tariffs, then applied heavier pressure of its own



Trump tried to relaunch his trade war with tariffs over 140%.

China didn’t blink.





Instead, Beijing countered with:



– A total halt of rare earth exports to the U.S.

– A global licensing regime requiring China’s approval for any product containing even trace amounts of rare earths.

– Targeted retaliation precisely where U.S. industry is most vulnerable.





This was not symbolic.

This was not reactive.

It was execution of a plan years in the making.



When the U.S. pushed hard, China pushed harder and Washington hit its limit first.





2️⃣ China showed it controls the industrial chokepoints America depends on



Rare earths were only one weapon.



China still dominates:



– Pharmaceutical ingredients for dozens of critical U.S. drugs

– Battery, EV and solar manufacturing

– Critical mineral refining

– High-end industrial inputs the U.S. can’t source elsewhere





In other words:

The U.S. fired its biggest shot.

China answered with one tool and still has a whole arsenal untouched.



That is what a real power shift looks like.





3️⃣ Trump folded, repeatedly, because the U.S. had no meaningful counter



After China’s first rare earth strike:



– Trump backed down and lifted tariffs in May

– When Beijing escalated again in October, Trump froze



– He shelved every serious countermeasure

– Washington fell back on symbolic tariffs that Beijing had already neutralised

– Then came Busan, where Trump cut tariffs again and offered concessions



By then, the fight was already over.

China dictated the rhythm.

The U.S. responded from a position of weakness.





4️⃣ Only after China won did Trump frame Busan as a “G2” moment



Trump tried to spin the Xi summit as a “great power duet,” but the reality was obvious.





He arrived at the summit having:



– Dropped tariffs

– Abandoned sanctions

– Suspended export controls

– And conceded ground in advance





The so-called “G2” was not partnership.

It was a rescue exit from a trade war the U.S. started, mismanaged and lost.





5️⃣ China walks away stronger. The U.S. walks away exposed



After all the shouting and all the chest-beating.





China leaves with:



✔ Proof it can force the U.S. to retreat

✔ Global recognition of its supply-chain dominance

✔ Renewed leverage over pharmaceuticals, minerals and manufacturing

✔ A clear demonstration of peer-power status





The U.S. leaves with:



❌ Weaker export restrictions

❌ Reduced tariffs

❌ A nervous alliance network

❌ And the realisation it cannot fight the supply chains it outsourced



This wasn’t “managed competition.”

This was a strategic victory.



Even American analysts admit it:





“If historians mark a moment when China became America’s geopolitical equal, it might be Trump’s failed trade war.”



Equal? China and the U.S. aren’t equal.



6️⃣ The real headline?



China proved it can take America’s hardest economic punch and still has plenty more in reserve.



The United States, meanwhile, showed its vulnerability for the whole world to see.



The balance of power didn’t shift quietly over decades.

It shifted loudly, publicly and unmistakably, in 2025.