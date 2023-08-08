China tells Russia it’s still ‘neutral’ on Ukraine War during Saudi peace talks

A day after a Chinese delegation took part in international negotiations to settle the conflict that included Kyiv but excluded Moscow, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi assured his Russian counterpart that Beijing continues to be “impartial” on the conflict in Ukraine.

Wang emphasised to Sergei Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, in a phone chat on Monday that China and Russia are “trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners.”

According to a readout of the call released by China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang stated, “On the Ukraine crisis, China will uphold an independent and impartial position, sound an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace talks, and strive to seek a political solution on any international multilateral occasion.”

The call came after two days of talks in Saudi Arabia, where nearly 40 countries, including important allies of Ukraine like the US, UK, and Germany, as well as India and several Middle Eastern countries, gathered to talk about resolving the conflict after Moscow’s invasion began almost 18 months ago.

In order to identify “common ground that will pave the way for peace,” the group concluded that it is crucial to engage in international conversation.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry’s readout of the call on Monday, Lavrov “appreciates and welcomes the constructive role played by China” towards a diplomatic resolution of the “Ukraine crisis.”

Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, referred to China’s participation in the discussions in Jeddah as “a super breakthrough and a historic victory.”

Xi Jinping, the leader of China and a self-described buddy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has long been seen as a potential mediator who may help drive Moscow towards peace, and this expectation has been shared by both Ukraine and its Western allies.

Putin and Xi both saw the other as a key ally in altering what they perceive to be an American-led international order that is antagonistic to their objectives.

Despite Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing has never denounced, China has continued to strengthen its economic, political, and security ties with Russia.

Despite making efforts in recent months to establish itself as a viable peace mediator in the crisis, it did not send a team to previous international negotiations in Denmark in June.

China’s involvement in the Jeddah meetings coincides with the country’s efforts to reignite its relationship with important European trading partners in the face of economic hardship and continued tension with the United States. China has also been stepping up its ties with Saudi Arabia.

Beijing’s backing of Russia has seriously hurt Beijing’s standing in Europe.

The mission was headed by Li Hui, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, who “had extensive interaction and conversation with all sides on the political settlement of the Ukraine problem… carefully to various points of view and suggestions, furthering the development of global consensus,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters on Monday. The ministry has been contacted by CNN for comment.

However, China’s participation in the negotiations did not seem to change its own position on the dispute.

Following the meetings, the ministry told Reuters that Beijing would continue to strengthen the dialogue based on its 12-point position on a political resolution to the problem.

Beijing’s earlier-in-the-year plan called for negotiations to end the crisis. However, it differs considerably from Ukraine’s own vision for peace in that it advocates for a ceasefire without also urging the evacuation of Russian soldiers, which, according to detractors, would enable Moscow to cement its illegitimate military victories.

Despite the opposing side’s objections, Ukraine and Russia continue to officially support the conditions for direct dialogue.

The Chinese foreign ministry reports that Lavrov and Wang addressed China’s proposal during their phone discussion on Monday, with Lavrov reportedly stating that Russia “highly endorses” it.

Wang called for both parties to “work closely and strategically” to promote a “multi-polar world” and “democratisation of international relations” – terms they used to express their shared vision for a world order where Western countries hold less sway. This conversation also highlighted their alignment in the international arena more generally.

According to an official Russian account of the call, which was released by state-run news agency Tass, the two “once again confirmed unanimity or broad consonance of Moscow and Beijing’s approaches to world affairs.”

According to Tass, “They noted their rejection of the Western bloc’s confrontational policy towards Russia and China, as well as its attempts to stifle their growth through the use of sanctions and other illegal means.”

The two had not spoken since Wang’s surprise reappointment as China’s foreign minister in late July, following the abrupt replacement of Qin Gang, who had served in the position for barely six months.

Prior to being elevated to head the foreign affairs branch of the ruling Chinese Communist Party late last year, Wang served as foreign minister for approximately ten years. He now occupies both positions.

According to Tass, Lavrov wished his Chinese counterpart “great success in his new demanding role” and congratulated him on his appointment.