China Uses “Party-to-Party Diplomacy” Xi Hosts Taiwan Opposition Leader After Decade





Chinese President Xi Jinping held a rare meeting with a senior figure from Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT), marking the first high-level party-to-party engagement in nearly a decade amid rising cross-strait tensions.





During the talks, support was expressed for the “1992 Consensus,” emphasizing the One China principle and framing dialogue as the only path to avoid conflict and restore stability and prosperity. Beijing reiterated that peaceful unification remains a long-term objective.





The visit comes as Taiwan faces internal political divisions over defense policy, drawing attention to China’s strategy of engaging opposition forces to shape public sentiment beyond the current government.