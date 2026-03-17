China’s newest weapon: An AI that supposedly cracks America’s stealth edge.



A Chinese defense firm called Jingan Technology just claimed its Jingqi monitoring system picked up radio signals from US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers right after their March 1 strikes on Iranian targets. The bombers—using call signs Petro 41 through 44—were supposedly tracked on the return leg, with the AI piecing together patterns from satellite data, flight tracks, and open-source intel to spot the buildup weeks earlier.





The pitch sounds dramatic: goodbye American air superiority, hello Chinese AI eyes on every US plane. The original post declares the end of the stealth era, and the claim has spread fast across accounts hyping multipolar wins.





Here’s the reality check. The system caught radio communications—not radar reflections off the airframe itself. B-2s maintain strict radio silence during ingress and strike phases, but returning aircraft sometimes switch to less restricted comms. Picking up routine voice or data links on the way home doesn’t mean the plane’s low-observable design has been defeated. Stealth is about evading detection by radar and infrared, not necessarily going completely silent on every frequency once the mission’s done.





Jingan Technology provides intel services to the PLA and has every incentive to talk big. Reports from outlets like South China Morning Post, Interesting Engineering, and Eurasian Times confirm the company made the announcement and even shared alleged audio, but no independent Western defense source has verified the intercepts or their tactical value. No evidence shows real-time tracking, targeting-quality data, or anything that would let China (or anyone) actually guide weapons onto a B-2 mid-flight.





So yes, China has a shiny new signals-intelligence toy that spotted chatter linked to the bombers. Impressive for open-source fusion and pattern analysis? Probably. Game-changing proof that stealth is obsolete? Far from it. More like propaganda dressed as breakthrough—useful for domestic morale and rattling cages, but the B-2 still flew in, hit hard, and flew out without getting touched. Air superiority isn’t dead yet.



Source China Pulse