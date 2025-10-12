Chinese Ambassador Sparks Outrage With Statement On Zimbabwe Worker Shot Dead

Chinese Ambassador Slammed Over Statement On Zimbabwe Mine Death

A storm of anger has erupted after Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding shared a company statement about the shooting death of a Zimbabwean man at a mine in Mutoko. The post, made on 10 October 2025, drew sharp criticism for repeatedly referring to the deceased as a “gangster” while a police investigation is still underway. The statement, issued by China Zhuhe Mining, has been described as insensitive and premature by many Zimbabweans, sparking widespread calls for transparency and justice.

The Statement From China Zhuhe Mining

Ambassador Zhou posted the mining company’s account of the incident on his official X account, writing:

“A statement by the Chinese company involved. FYI. @advocatemahere. The final conclusion must come from the Police.”

According to the statement released by China Zhuhe Mining, the incident unfolded on 9 October 2025 at around 00:33 a.m. when a group allegedly attempted to rob the gold mine in Mutoko.

“A group of gangsters climbed over the courtyard wall of the gold mine owned by China Zhuhe Mining in Mutoko, Zimbabwe, in an attempt to commit robbery,” the company declared.

The statement claimed that an on-duty Chinese engineer, “armed with a legally registered security firearm for mining operations,” responded by firing several warning shots into the air. The suspects then fled into the night.

Later that morning, at around 7:00 a.m., local workers discovered an injured man roughly one kilometre from the mine site.

“Upon questioning, the latter admitted to being injured during the robbery and abandoned at the scene by his accomplices. Mr. Zilu [the translator] arranged to report the case to the police, but unfortunately, the gangster had already passed away when the police arrived,” the statement said.

The company added that villagers who came across the man’s body mistakenly suspected misconduct by Chinese employees and briefly surrounded them, but police intervened quickly to defuse the situation.

China Zhuhe Mining said the Chinese engineer involved in the incident is “actively cooperating with the police investigation and awaiting the police’s final handling decision.”

The official document was signed and dated 10 October 2025.

Public Figures Challenge The Ambassador

The Ambassador’s decision to post the company’s account was met with immediate criticism from public figures, human rights advocates, and social commentators.

Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, addressing Zhou directly on 10 October 2025, wrote:

“Dear @China_Amb_Zim, Your Excellency, are you aware of this incident? Is the Embassy watching what’s happening presently in the affected community? What’s your official position on it? We need new leaders.”

In a follow-up, Mahere demanded accountability and clarity:

“The company’s statement leaves more questions than answers. If only warning shots were fired into the air as alleged, how was a person killed? Why did the company officials take the law into their own hands instead of calling @PoliceZimbabwe? Zimbabwean lives matter.”

She went further to highlight contradictions in the timeline of events:

“Why were the police not called for a good seven hours, yet the company officers knew they’d fired shots at people whom they now label as ‘robbers’ and ‘gangsters’? Is there any regret for the needless loss of life? Why are early Police reports suggesting the murder victim was a worker as opposed to a ‘gangster’ as curiously alleged by the company?”

Her statements, widely shared on X, amplified the backlash already gaining momentum across Zimbabwe.

Outrage From Zimbabweans

The wording of the mining company’s statement — and the Ambassador’s public sharing of it — triggered outrage among Zimbabweans. Many saw the use of the word “gangster” as dehumanising and premature given that the investigation by the Zimbabwe Republic Police is ongoing.

Social commentator Chenayi Mutambasere said:

“Ambassador @China_Amb_Zim — with due respect, your comment is highly inappropriate while a police investigation is still underway. It gives the impression that you’ve already endorsed the mining company’s version of events before facts are independently verified. A responsible statement from a diplomat should condemn the loss of life and call for full transparency and cooperation with law enforcement, not attempt to predetermine the outcome.”

Another user, @MinisterMM23, raised concerns about ownership of Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth:

“How is it that Chinese companies own mines in our own country, while we, the locals, see nothing from the returns? How can you call the deceased a gangster — is that really how you see all Zimbabweans? Mining in our land, taking our resources, and yet you label us as gangsters? Really?”

User @McDonald expressed anger at the terminology:

“Gangster? Throwing around the word gangster in reference to the deceased so as to dehumanise him? No sympathy or regrets for the needless loss of a life whatsoever?”

Similarly, academic and political analyst Dr Chipo Dendere added:

“Repeatedly calling him a gangster doesn’t make him any less human. A human being was murdered. Where is the apology?”

Criticism continued to mount online. User @kudzani_ndlovu argued:

“That the ambassador sees it fit to share this derogatory statement should tell you everything about how the Chinese view us. The company and the ambassador have concluded that the shooter is innocent even though police are still investigating the incident.”

Some questioned the technical inconsistencies in the company’s narrative. User @jena1905 asked:

“Warning shots are fired into the air, how could a bullet have hit anyone? Unless he was flying? If the suspects fled upon firing ‘warning shots’, what was the purpose of using force to stop them?”

Others demanded to know why the police were not immediately notified. User @T_Chakoroma said:

“Already labelling him gangster whilst the matter is under investigation. Are you saying several warning shots at around 00:33 are the ones that injured him? Were they warning shots or direct shots? Why didn’t they report to police that same night before discovering one victim?”

The outrage extended to questions of sovereignty and dignity. User @Chamosimba wrote:

“Calling a Zimbabwean a gangster in his own country is pure disrespect. No foreigner has the right to judge our citizens in their homeland. Such arrogance and racism have no place in Zimbabwe. We demand respect for our people and our nation.”

The phrase “Zimbabwean lives matter” trended widely as citizens demanded accountability and an independent investigation into the events in Mutoko.