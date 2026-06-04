Chinese missile likely used in Iran shootdown of US F-15E – report

A US F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over Iran in April was likely hit by a Chinese-made shoulder-fired missile, according to media reports citing US officials. The National Interest reported this in an article published on Wednesday.

NBC News reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, that investigators believe the aircraft may have been struck by a Chinese-manufactured man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).

China denied supplying military assistance to Iran, with its embassy rejecting what it called “groundless smears and ill-intentioned associations.”

US intelligence officials however reportedly assessed that Beijing may be preparing to transfer additional air defense systems to Tehran through third parties, though details of any such transfers remain unclear, the report added.’