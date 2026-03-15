Chipolopolo winger Lameck Banda has been discharged after collapsing on the pitch yesterday

FAZ PROVIDES UPDATE ON LAMECK BANDA FOLLOWING MATCH INCIDENT IN ITALY

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

15th March 2026

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has been in contact with Chipolopolo winger Lameck Banda following an incident during a match in Italy last evening in which he collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Banda was taken to Cardarelli Hospital in Naples, where he was placed under observation until this morning.

Chipolopolo Team Manager Charles Kalala, who spoke with the player, confirmed that Banda is now out of danger and has since been discharged from hospital.

Banda, who plays for U.S. Lecce in the Serie A, collapsed during his team’s match against SSC Napoli.

FAZ will issue a comprehensive update once the medical team provides further details on the player’s condition.

Nkweto Tembwe

Head – Media and Communications

Football Association of Zambia