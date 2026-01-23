CHISHALA KATEKA DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER ARMY COMMANDER’S REMARKS





By Nelson Zulu



Opposition New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka has demanded a formal apology from both government and Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele following remarks in which he threatened illegal miners.





Speaking when she featured on the Friday edition of “Let the People Talk” on Phoenix FM, Ms. Kateka described the language used by the army commander as dehumanizing and inappropriate, arguing that miners should not be spoken of in terms suggesting they could be eradicated.





She stressed that while illegal mining must be addressed, any response should respect human life and remain within the scope of civilian law enforcement, rather than involving the military.





Ms. Kateka further called on government to clarify whether the directive for any potential military deployment to mining areas originated from the head of state.





Meanwhile, the opposition leader also criticized government’s handling of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leave in Choma, describing the secrecy surrounding his whereabouts and the unspecified duration of his leave as appalling.





She has called for clearer communication regarding the president’s activities while away, stating that as a national figure, citizens have a right to be informed in order to avoid speculation.



PHOENIX NEWS