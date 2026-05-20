Chishimba Kambwili nominated to contest Roan seat for Citizens First

Kambwili writes:

Good evening everyone.



Today I have successfully filed in my nomination to stand as Roan Member of Parliament under the Citizens First party in the 2026 general election.





I am overwhelmed with the reception that I received from the community, it feels good to be home. I have decided to represent the good people of Roan and to continue from where I left off.





Special thanks to President Harry Kalaba and the Citizens First party for entrusting me with the task of bringing glory back to Roan Constituency.



✅Vote Chishimba Kambwili for Roan MP.

✅Vote Harry Kalaba for President.



#Imbwili4Roan2026

#Roan1