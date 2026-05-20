Chishimba Kambwili nominated to contest Roan seat for Citizens First

Kambwili writes:
Good evening everyone.
Today I have successfully filed in my nomination to stand as Roan Member of Parliament under the Citizens First party in the 2026 general election.
I am overwhelmed with the reception that I received from the community, it feels good to be home. I have decided to represent the good people of Roan and to continue from where I left off.
Special thanks to President Harry Kalaba and the Citizens First party for entrusting me with the task of bringing glory back to Roan Constituency.
✅Vote Chishimba Kambwili for Roan MP.
✅Vote Harry Kalaba for President.
#Imbwili4Roan2026
#Roan1
sick but still seeking public office. by-electioneering