Chishimba Kambwili nominated to contest Roan seat for Citizens First

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Kambwili writes:

Good evening everyone.

Today I have successfully filed in my nomination to stand as Roan Member of Parliament under the Citizens First party in the 2026 general election.



I am overwhelmed with the reception that I received from the community, it feels good to be home. I have decided to represent the good people of Roan and to continue from where I left off.



Special thanks to President Harry Kalaba and the Citizens First party for entrusting me with the task of bringing glory back to Roan Constituency.

✅Vote Chishimba Kambwili for Roan MP.
✅Vote Harry Kalaba for President.

#Imbwili4Roan2026
#Roan1

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