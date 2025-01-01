Chitambala Must Apologise to Dandy Krazy and families to the deceased persons



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



On New Year’s Eve, musical artist, Wesley Chibambo, a.k.a. Dandy Krazy, his musical and production crew had a gig in Kitwe.



On their way, sadly a careless, over-speeding and dangerous truck driver went into their lane and rammed into the vehicle near Kapiri Mposhi.





This resulted in a fatal and tragic accident that saw four people die.



The driver of the Shackman truck, identified as Mr. Hachalwa Lweendo, aged 28, of house number 175/48, Makeni Township, Lusaka, has since handed himself over to the authorities.





Lweendo, who is an employee of Kresco General Dealers based in Lusaka, handed himself at Luanshimba Security Check-point.



Enter vlogger Chitambala Mwewa a.k.a Simon Mwewa Lane.



Mwewa immediately condemned Dandy Krazy accusing him and his fellow artist of drinking and driving.





He used derogatory epithets against Dandy Krazy.



There was an immediate backlash against these social-media posts by Chitambala and his false assertions that Dandy Krazy was drinking and driving.



Mwewa’s rantings exposed his naked hatred he harbours against Zambian musicians and the Patriotic Front.





But probably to Mwewa’s greatest shame, both President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu have issued statements of condolences and words of prayers and encouragement to Dandy Krazy and the deceased families.



Further, the Ministry of Youth, Sport & Arts has condemned Simon Mwewa for his foolish, prejudicial and insensitive remarks against Dandy Krazy and other artists, who he assumes just spend time consuming alcohol and being careless.





But Mwewa has remained unrepentant posting more views; “Don’t drink and Drive” even when it is clear that Dandy Krazy who is still battling for his life and admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and the deceased support crew, are mere victims of this accident crash.



We should remember that Simon Mwewa was part of the political campaigns for the Patriotic Front in 2021 and was handsomely paid for his influencer work.





But to create distance with the party, when President Hichilema won the 2021 elections, Simon lept to their side and began a vicious campaign against the PF terming it as the Notorious Patriotic Front (NPF).



He raised a slanderous and defamatory social-media campaign against former President Lungu, his family and senior leaders of the party such Stephen Kampyongo, Bowman Lusambo and others.

He was looking for attention. He got it.





With this opportunistic and shameless campaign against the PF, he was embraced by the UPND and was used as a useful idiot in the fight against the Patriotic Front.



So in his self-serving view and opportunistic move, he assumed that because Dandy Krazy was associated with the Patriotic Front, he could pour scorn and ridicule even if he was dying or dead.





But whatever Mwewa’s estimation of Dandy Krazy, he is not an ordinary mortal.



Dandy is a big musical artist in our country.



Further, Dandy is not only a celebrated artist, but he is also honoured person.





On Independence Day in 2011, President Michael Sata bestowed the Grand Commander of the Order of Freedom Award for his revolutionary song “Donchi Kubeba” and for his artistic contribution to the major political changes that took place in the 2011 elections.





It is clear that at this stage, Mwewa must apologise for his unafrican, insensitive and irrational remarks against Dandy Krazy and the deceased’s family.