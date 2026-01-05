Chivayo spends a day with Mnangagwa

Local businessman Wicknell Chivayo spent New Year’s Day with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Head of State’s rural home in Zvishavane, a visit that underscored what Chivayo described as his close relationship with the presidency.

The meeting took place while President Mnangagwa was on official leave, but he nonetheless received Chivayo alongside local traditional leaders and villagers from the Mapanzure area.

In a social media post following the visit, Chivayo said he had paid a courtesy call to congratulate the President on his leadership, praising Mnangagwa’s work ethic and describing him as a “servant leader” who remains engaged with national issues even while on vacation.

Chivayo said the President shared reflections from his time during the liberation struggle, including his involvement with the Crocodile Gang, and reiterated his long-standing philosophy of “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo,” a principle that emphasizes national development driven by Zimbabweans themselves.

He also expressed confidence in the forthcoming second phase of the National Development Strategy (NDS2), saying it would build on gains made under the first phase. Chivayo reaffirmed his support for President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

Concluding his remarks, Chivayo pledged the loyalty of the youth to the values of the ruling Zanu-PF party and wished the President continued success in steering the country’s development agenda.