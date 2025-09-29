Chiwenga, Mnangagwa stand-off throws Zanu-PF into turmoil

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s clash with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga over allegations of looting state resources has deepened divisions within Zanu-PF, setting the stage for a bruising battle ahead of the ruling party’s annual conference.

The fallout began when Chiwenga presented a dossier at a politburo meeting two weeks ago, demanding the arrest of businessmen accused of flaunting unexplained wealth through generous donations to the party. In response, Mnangagwa moved quickly to consolidate his grip on power, demoting former secretary-general Obert Mpofu to the minor portfolio of information communication technology. Loyalist Jacob Mudenda was elevated to replace Mpofu, while Patrick Chinamasa was appointed treasurer-general and Ziyambi Ziyambi secretary for justice.

Mnangagwa’s allies have since closed ranks around him. Businessman Paul Tungwarara, one of Chiwenga’s reported targets, pledged support for the president at a Manicaland event before donating 10 vehicles and US$500,000 to Teachers4ED in Harare, a move widely seen as a direct rebuke to the vice president. Temba Mliswa, a relative of Mnangagwa, also launched a social media offensive against Chiwenga, arguing that the politburo was the wrong platform for raising corruption allegations.

The dispute is expected to dominate next month’s Zanu-PF conference, where factions will confront each other over proposals to extend Mnangagwa’s term by two years. Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has confirmed that the 2030 agenda is designed to prevent Chiwenga from assuming leadership when Mnangagwa’s current term ends.

Church leaders and analysts have warned that the rift threatens national stability. Kenneth Mtata of the World Council of Churches said the succession battle risked destabilising the armed forces and plunging the country into renewed violence. He blamed the crisis on personality-driven politics that idolise leaders while weakening institutions.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), however, dismissed the feud as an internal Zanu-PF matter. Faction leader Jemson Timba said the party was focused on broader reforms and stood ready to push for political solutions, including the possibility of early elections.

Analysts remain sceptical that Zanu-PF’s turmoil will benefit the opposition. Maxwell Saungweme argued that the ruling party has historically resolved internal disputes through expulsions, reconciliations, or selective forgiveness, while Rejoice Ngwenya insisted the opposition lacks the organisation and strength to turn Zanu-PF’s disunity into political gains.

With Mnangagwa’s allies hardening their defence and Chiwenga pressing ahead with his anti-corruption crusade, the showdown has become the defining feature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, raising fears of instability as the struggle for succession escalates.

