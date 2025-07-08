Choma central yearns for change of MP in 2026



The electorates in Choma central constituency have stated that it is time for change at parliamentary level in 2026 general elections.





In a vox – pop conducted in the central business district on Monday, the residents said current member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa had done his part and that it is time to pave way for another person.





Mweetwa, who is also information minister is currently serving his third term as member of parliament, having been elected in 2011 under the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





But the parliamentarian said during a recent press briefing that calls for him to step aside on grounds that he had overstayed as area MP were unrealistic.





Mweetwa protested that in other places, people had held on leadership positions longer than he has.



But similar sentiments of change of an MP were also expressed in Masuku ward during the Siamoote memorial sports tournament graced by Joe Muchindu.





Muchindu (in pic) has been tipped to be the next MP for Choma central when Zambia goes to the polls next year.





Muchindu has in the recent past been actively facilitating developmental projects in various wards of the constituency, leading to his popularity growing among the electorates.





Zambians will next year be electing their leaders for the mayoral, councillors, members of parliament and the president.



