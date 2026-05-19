CHONGWE EAST IN POLITICAL MOURNING AFTER SYLVIA MASEBO’S ADOPTION



By Chongwe Echo News



The people of Chongwe East are politically mourning. Across the constituency, many voters are shocked, disappointed, and grieving following the adoption of Hon. Sylvia Masebo by the UPND.





The people of Chongwe East never imagined that their voices, concerns, and democratic choice could be ignored in such a painful manner. Many residents are openly expressing frustration after strongly rejecting Sylvia Masebo during the grassroots consultations and political processes.





For over 25 years, Sylvia Masebo has held public office, and today many citizens in Chongwe East are saying. “Enough is enough, we want new leadership, fresh energy, and leaders who truly understand the struggles of the people.”





Now that the adoption has been confirmed, the constituency has been thrown into uncertainty and political confusion. Some voters are even saying they would rather vote for an opposition Member of Parliament while still maintaining support for Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.





The message from the ground is becoming louder every day: the people of Chongwe East wanted change, and they feel their cry has been ignored.