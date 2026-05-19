Tonse Pamodzi alliance adopted candidates Countrywide

Tonse Alliance adopts national crack squads

…following an extensive national council meeting

TONSE Alliance national chairperson elections and campaign Japhen Mwakalombe has ‘released’ its confirmed list of adopted candidates ahead of the upcoming 2026 general election for members of Parliament, mayors and council chairpersons in all the ten provinces of Zambia.

The documents and the list of names made available to ZO were also signed by the secretary general of PF-Tiyende Pamodzi Alliance Celestine Mukandila following an extensive national council meeting and adoptions ahead of the upcoming August 13,2026 general elections in Lusaka .